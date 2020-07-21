Cozad, Terry Lee May 7, 1970 - July 17, 2020 Terry Lee Cozad age 50, passed away July 17, 2020 in Council Bluffs. Terry was born, May 7, 1970 in Omaha and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1989. He attended Iowa Western and served in the Army Reserves. Terry graduated from the Police Academy in 1998, and joined the Carter Lake Police Department. In 1999, Terry joined the Council Bluffs Police Dept, and received the Medal of Valor in 2006 and Officer of the Year in 2008. He currently worked at Cabela's in Security management. He was preceded in death by his father, Cary L. Cozad in 2018; and his grandparents, Harold and Doris Christensen. Survivors include his wife, Ashley of Bellevue; daughters, Alexis of Bennington; Mackenzie, Fremont, NE; and Natalie of Bellevue; mother, Janet O'Neill and husband Jim; sister, Shari James and husband Jason, all Council Bluffs; stepmother, Lisa Cozad, Underwood; stepsister, Kristin Cozad, Scranton, IA; and stepbrother, Aaron Cozad, Council Bluffs; mother-in-law, Patty Moore, Yutan, NE; father-in-law, Larry Syas, Omaha; brothers-in-law, Matthew Syas, Omaha; Ben Syas, College Spring, IA; niece, Irelynn James; nephews, Wyatt and Quentin James. VISITATION: Thursday, 4-8pm, at funeral home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at funeral home with livestream available on the Cutler-O'Neill website, and click on Terry's obituary. Interment: Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials to the family preferred. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
