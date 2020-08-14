Cram, Alan B. July 26, 1951 - August 10, 2020 Alan B. Cram, 69, of Phillips, NE, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Emmanuel Hospital in Omaha as the result of an accidental fall at his home. Alan was born July 26, 1951 in Omaha, the son of Gordon and Gladith (Ray) Cram. He grew up on the family's farm near Tekamah, graduating from Tekamah High School, class of 1969. He then attended Western Nebraska Vocational Tech School in Sidney, NE. He graduated in 1971 with a degree in Airframe and Power Plant Mechanics. He was part of the Army National Guard and worked as a helicopter mechanic. Later, trucking became his livelihood. On December 21, 2014 Alan married Linda Sue Anderson in Honolulu, HI. Those who will cherish his memory include his wife, Linda; son, Jeffery (Karla) Cram of Lincoln and their son, Caden; daughter, Jennifer (Larry) Doering of Merriam, KS, and their children, Logan and Katelyn; stepdaughter, Sheri (Josh) Aubert of Grand Island; and nieces, Vickie Jo Venus and Deanna Kay Johnson and their families. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE and time of sharing will be at 6pm Friday, August 14th, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Online memories and condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com. ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME 2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE | (308) 398-2929
