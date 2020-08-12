Cullen, Michael J. October 3, 1936 - August 9, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Randy. Survived by wife of 63 years, Alice; sons, George (Tina), Tim (Nancy), Shea (Sue), Tommy (Traci); daughters, Kelly (Bob), Kerry (Marty); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Camilla (Pete). Celebration of Michael's Life at a later date. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com
