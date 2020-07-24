Cunningham, Thomas Nelson "Pancho" November 11, 1948 - July 22, 2020 Survived by children, Sean Cunningham, Shannon Cunningham, Shane Cunningham; sisters, Juanita Harding and Jan Lasiter; brother, Paul Cunningham; and other family and friends. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, 12pm, at St Bernard's Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th St., Omaha. VISITATION: Sunday, 6-8pm, with GRAVESIDE SERVICE Monday at 10am, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.