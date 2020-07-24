Looking for a loved one?

Cunningham, Thomas Nelson "Pancho"
Cunningham, Thomas Nelson "Pancho"

Cunningham, Thomas Nelson "Pancho" November 11, 1948 - July 22, 2020 Survived by children, Sean Cunningham, Shannon Cunningham, Shane Cunningham; sisters, Juanita Harding and Jan Lasiter; brother, Paul Cunningham; and other family and friends. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, 12pm, at St Bernard's Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th St., Omaha. VISITATION: Sunday, 6-8pm, with GRAVESIDE SERVICE Monday at 10am, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

