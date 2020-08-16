Cushing, James F. September 11, 1939 - July 31, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Julia and Arthur Cushing; siblings: Margaret Tostenson, Mary Ellen Stewart, Deloris Gerbeling, Edward Cushing, Arthur Cushing Jr., Paul Cushing, Larry Cushing and Philip Cushing; daughter, Amy Rosseau; special friend, Jane Metsche. Survived by children: Matthew Cushing (Sally), Thersea Trobaugh Amy Cushing and Philip John Cushing; grandchildren; sister, Deloris Gerbeling. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, August 17th, at 11am at Calvary Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the West Center Chapel Community Room. To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and hit the "View Live Cast Service" button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
