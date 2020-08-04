Daily, Sharon Age 78 Of Elkhorn, NE. Survived by husband, Bill; sons, Bill (Sally) of Elkhorn, Mike (Mary) of Lincoln and Kevin (Dawna) of Elkhorn; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; nephew, Ryan (Teresa) Stowe of Omaha. VISITATION (in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines): Thursday, noon-7pm with family receiving friends from 5-7pm and a Wake Service at 7pm, both at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Interment: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the church. Condolences to and live stream available at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
