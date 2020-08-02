Dale, Stewart B. October 12, 1948 - July 27, 2020 Stewart Bruce Dale, 71, died peacefully in his sleep on July 27, 2020. He was born October 12, 1948 in Omaha, NE. He graduated from Benson High School in 1967 and attended Kearney State College. He served in the Marine Corps Reserves and was deployed to Vietnam in 1970 for 13 months. After completing his reserve obligations in 1976, he earned his education degree and began teaching special education with OPS. He earned two master's degrees from UNO in special education and educational administration. He taught at several elementary schools and eventually moved to secondary at North High Magnet. There he taught special education, coached girls' soccer, became Dean of Students and then became an assistant principal at Morton and King Science Magnet. He married Lisa (Foster) Dale on June 14, 1997. They traveled to Mexico and the Outer Banks, N.C. numerous times, always preferring a beach vacation. When they purchased a partially constructed house in Long Pine, NE, he spent his early retirement years finishing the construction and made it into a beautiful place to get away and enjoy the outdoors while fishing, hunting and hiking. He is preceded in death by his parents and many rescue animals that he took in and loved dearly. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; son, Jeremy (Omaha); and Clifford (dog) and Cesar (cat). Bruce's sense of humor, commitment to students of all backgrounds, lover of all things outdoors, his beloved pets and Lisa made him the wonderful human being that he was. He will be missed. No Visitation or Service is planned at this time. The family suggests that memorials be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society or the Bruce Dale Memorial fund in the Benson High account at the Omaha Schools Foundation. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.