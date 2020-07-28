Dang, Garon G. | LtCol USAF (Ret) July 6, 1950 - July 16, 2020 Garon G. Dang of Bellevue, NE, passed away at the age of 70 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Honolulu, HI, where he graduated from Maryknoll High School. Garon served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force and, after retiring from active duty, settled in Bellevue, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Alban and Sarah. Garon is survived by his wife, Gerry; four children, Erin (Joseph), Renee, Anthony (Marisha), and Matthew; grandchildren, Alexander, Brooke, Ben, Mia, Evelyn, and Everett; brothers, Colin (Mary) and Ryan (Amy); and nieces and nephews. Per Garon's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations can be made in Garon's honor to the American Cancer Society. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.