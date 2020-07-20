Davis, Steven N. March 16, 1961 - April 21, 2020 Survived by his wife, Kim; his father, Johnny (Lynn); his mother, Barbara; sons, Connor, Ian and Bryan; daughter, Mary Frauendorfer (Eric); brother, Brian (significant other Melinda Paproski); and sister, Denise Rivera (Ric). SERVICE: Wednesday, July 22, 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Toys for Tots. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
