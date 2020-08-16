You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Dawson, Kent Maldon
0 entries

Dawson, Kent Maldon

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Dawson, Kent Maldon October 15, 1955 - July 26, 2020 Age 64. Kent was a beloved scouter, scout leader and youth mentor for many years, as well as a beloved "Santa" for many Christmas seasons. Preceded in death by parents, Maldon and Phyllis Dawson. Survived by wife of 35 years, Colleen; son, Jeremiah "J. D." Dawson (Sara) and their daughter, Avery; son, Christopher Dawson (Kim Brill) and children, Elle, Avalynna, Joshua, Isabella, Liam and Finnigan; brother, Mark Dawson (Tammi) and their children, Matthew Dawson (Anna), Michael Dawson (Hannah) and Meghan Dawson; many friends, relatives, and church, scouting and rendezvous friends. RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Saturday, August 22, at 12:30pm, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm, both at Wildewood Christian Church, 1255 Royal Drive, Papillion. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kent Dawson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert