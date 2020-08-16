Dawson, Kent Maldon October 15, 1955 - July 26, 2020 Age 64. Kent was a beloved scouter, scout leader and youth mentor for many years, as well as a beloved "Santa" for many Christmas seasons. Preceded in death by parents, Maldon and Phyllis Dawson. Survived by wife of 35 years, Colleen; son, Jeremiah "J. D." Dawson (Sara) and their daughter, Avery; son, Christopher Dawson (Kim Brill) and children, Elle, Avalynna, Joshua, Isabella, Liam and Finnigan; brother, Mark Dawson (Tammi) and their children, Matthew Dawson (Anna), Michael Dawson (Hannah) and Meghan Dawson; many friends, relatives, and church, scouting and rendezvous friends. RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Saturday, August 22, at 12:30pm, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm, both at Wildewood Christian Church, 1255 Royal Drive, Papillion. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
