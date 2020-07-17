Looking for a loved one?

Deane, Michael Anthony
0 entries

Deane, Michael Anthony

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Deane, Michael Anthony

Deane, Michael Anthony October 31, 1985 - April 23, 2020 Please join us for his CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE on July 18, 2020, from 2-5pm, at IBEW Hall, 8946 L Street. Lunch provided.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Deane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News