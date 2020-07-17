Deane, Michael Anthony October 31, 1985 - April 23, 2020 Please join us for his CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE on July 18, 2020, from 2-5pm, at IBEW Hall, 8946 L Street. Lunch provided.
