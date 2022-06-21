Tupper, Joseph Allen and Alice Fern “Ali”

VISITATION: Thursday, June 23rd from 5pm to 7pm at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 “S” St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 24th at 10:30am, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Stephen the Martyr School, Duchesne Academy or YMCA Camp Kitaki.