Devney, Ralph L. Age 79, of Herman, NE. Born: Jan 6, 1939, Omaha, NE Died: July 14, 2018, Herman, NE Preceded in death by wife, Vernell Devney. Survived by wife, Barbara L. Devney, Herman, NE; son, Wesley (Carrie) Devney, Ft. Calhoun, NE; daughters, Rennie (Kurt) Grossoehme, Omaha; Jerrian (Dale) Hawkins, Ralston, NE; Janette Hawkins, Bellevue, NE; stepdaughters, Lisa (Craig) Glup, Tekamah, NE; Stephanie Briggs, Tekamah, NE; sisters, Joyce (Danny) Astiz, Little Rock, AR; Mickey Potter, Independence, MO; brother, Clarence Devney, Omaha; 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Country Bible Church, Blair, NE. No Visitation. Private Inurnment. Memorials suggested to The Devney Family. SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE (402) 468-5678 sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

