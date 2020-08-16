Dixon, Rev. Fred, Sr. May 21, 1935 - August 9, 2020 Age 85. Retired Pastor, served the Religious community for 39 years. Preceded in death by wife, Elleanor B. of 57 years. Survived by daughters; Sybil Oliver, Jacqueline Washington (David), and Amanda Houston (Wayne); son, Rev. Fred Dixon Jr. (Anissa); 11 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren, all of Omaha. PUBLIC VIEWING: Wednesday, August 19, from 12-6pm, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Avenue. VIEWING resumes Thursday, August 20, 9am, with 10am HOME GOING CELEBRATION, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette Street. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
