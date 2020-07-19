Looking for a loved one?

Dodrill, Patricia Joyce
Dodrill, Patricia Joyce

Dodrill, Patricia Joyce August 26, 1925 - July 12, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Herman Dodrill; and son, Steven Dodrill. Survived by daughter, Sherry Sterling (Michael); and grandchildren, Taylor Dodrill (Eric), Shelby Carter (Jerry), and Stephanie Sterling. Donations may be made, in Joyce's memory, to the Nebraska Humane Society. The family will have a Private Service in Eugene, Oregon. A Celebration of Life will be held in Omaha next summer to honor her full and love-filled life. Musgrove Family Mortuary, Eugene, Oregon.

