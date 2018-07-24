Donner, Judy A. (Vinsonhaler) Age 79 of Council Bluffs, formerly of Carter Lake passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at her residence. Judy was born on October 31, 1938 in Fremont, NE. to the late Lloyd and Jean ( Bassinger) Wilch. Judy attended Doane College. She worked as a Salesperson for US West Direct, formerly Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 30 years, retiring in 1988. Judy was preceded in death by her Parents; husband Daryl Donner. Judy is survived by son, Gregg and Ronalee Vinsonhaler of Neola; daughters, JoDann Baca of Minot, North Dakota; Jill and James Clark of Papillion, NE. 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Sharon Wilch of Colorado; nieces, nephews and other relatives. MEMORIAL VISITATION Thursday from 5-7pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Memorials to S.O.L.A.S. Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779

