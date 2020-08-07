Duffy, Josephine A. March 8, 1941 - July 29, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Thomas J Duffy. Survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICES at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 2300 S. 78th St, Omaha NE, on August 28th, at 10am. Memorials to the family.
