Looking for a loved one?

Earnest, Irma Lavonne
0 entries

Earnest, Irma Lavonne

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Earnest, Irma Lavonne Of Cedar Creek, NE passed away on July 23, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Pine Bluff, AR on July 25, 1935. Lavonne is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, her son John M. Earnest, and her husband John W. Earnest. Lavonne is survived by her sisters, Doris Griffin and Edna Nesbitt, her daughters, Kathy Roehrig, Terri Scholting, and Laurie Earnest-Little, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. VISITATION July 26, 1-3pm, and MEMORIAL SERVICE July 27, 10:30am, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News