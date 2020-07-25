Earnest, Irma Lavonne Of Cedar Creek, NE passed away on July 23, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Pine Bluff, AR on July 25, 1935. Lavonne is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, her son John M. Earnest, and her husband John W. Earnest. Lavonne is survived by her sisters, Doris Griffin and Edna Nesbitt, her daughters, Kathy Roehrig, Terri Scholting, and Laurie Earnest-Little, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. VISITATION July 26, 1-3pm, and MEMORIAL SERVICE July 27, 10:30am, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran.
