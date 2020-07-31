Eaton, Dennis E. August 12, 1945 - July 28, 2020 Dennis E. Eaton, age 74, passed away July 28, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1945 to the late Louis and Norma (Nixon) Eaton in Sioux Rapids, Iowa. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Darwin Eaton. He is survived by his wife, Karen Eaton; sisters, Diane Althaus (David) and Darlene Eaton (Susan); sister-in-law, Debby Eaton; a host of other relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: 2pm Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service from 1-2pm. INTERMENT: Monday, August 3, 2020, at 1pm in the Lone Tree Cemetery Sioux Rapids, IA. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
