Eaton, Velvet Ann
Eaton, Velvet Ann

Eaton, Velvet Ann May 27, 1948 - July 29, 2020 Age 72 of Omaha. She was born on May 27, 1948 in Biloxi, MS to Robert and Betty (Rice) Crutchfield. Velvet is survived by her brother, Robert Lee Hubbard; sister, Mary Lou Peterson; daughter, Velvet Lynn Krippner; pets, Chico Bean and Rosa Lee; other family and friends. No Service. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Velvet Eaton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

