Edstrom, Betty Mae Betty was born November 19, 1924 in Lincoln, NE to Louie and Sarah (Baker) Jensen. She married Jack Edstrom at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo on August 6, 1944. Betty is survived by her children, Michael (Debra) Edstrom of Houston, TX; Bob (Sally) Edstrom of Magnolia, AR; Dennis (Rhonda) of Peoria, AZ; grandchildren, Sonja Armitage, Matt Edstrom, Angela Guy, Jessica Kuehner, Kristin Edstrom Satterfield, Richard Edstrom, Katie Cantrell, Leigh Finney, Jason Edstrom, and Stephanie Peterson; sister, Joan Norenberg of Wahoo; nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; brother, Jack Jensen; sisters-in-law, LaVerne Edstrom and Ruby Ruth Lindeblad; brothers-in-law, Myrl Edstrom and Bob Norenberg; niece, Barb Sittner; and nephew, Luther Lindeblad. SERVICE: 2pm Tuesday, August 18, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Please join in person or join the broadcast on the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home Facebook Page. Memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Interment at Sunrise Cemetery. PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME Wahoo, NE | (402) 443-3128 | www.prussnabity.com
