Egnoski, Elaine M. December 22, 1927 - July 17, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Emil E. Egnoski; parents, Ursuline C. and Jim Shotkoski. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Diana M. and Robert J. Foster; granddaughter, Mary E. Foster; grandson, Robert Joseph Foster; many cousins and friends. VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, July 21st from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, July 22nd at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Dr. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Commission for the Blind & Visually Impaired or to a charity of your choice. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Funeral Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.