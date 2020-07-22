Looking for a loved one?

Egnoski, Elaine M.
Egnoski, Elaine M.

Egnoski, Elaine M. December 22, 1927 - July 17, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, July 22nd at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Dr. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. To view live broadcasts of the Funeral Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

