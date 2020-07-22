Egnoski, Elaine M. December 22, 1927 - July 17, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, July 22nd at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Dr. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. To view live broadcasts of the Funeral Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Egnoski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.