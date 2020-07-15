Elkins, Gregory Lynn

Elkins, Gregory Lynn November 12, 1955 - July 10, 2020 Greg Elkins 64, of Scottsdale, AZ, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Gregory Lynn Elkins was born November 12, 1955 in West Point, NE to Harold and Marilyn (Galbraith) Elkins. As an Eagle Scout, he graduated from York High School in 1974, and University of Nebraska in 1978. On April 4, 1981 he was united in marriage to Leann Anderson in Blair, NE. Greg joined D.R. Anderson Constructors as Superintendent in 1978, becoming President in 1990. He took pride in the company and their projects over the years. His greatest joy came from his children and grandchildren. He was also passionate about the Huskers, Cubs, golf, and music. The family loved their time in Hilton Head, SC, which will be his final resting place. Greg is survived by wife, Leann, children, and grandchildren: son, Jeff (Alison) Elkins, Nina and Ava, Phoenix, AZ; son, Dan (Amanda) Elkins, Maddox and Houston, Decatur, AL; daughter, Jenny (Josh) Cepek, Lelia and Cash, Elkhorn, NE; daughter, Nicky (Jeremy) Retzlaff, Guhner and Miranda Omaha, NE; mother, Marilyn Elkins, York, NE; brother, Jay (Sunny) Elkins, Austin, TX; sister, Kimm (Steve) Klute, Bradshaw, NE; sister, Gay (Gary) Stover, Columbus, NE; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Harold Elkins; in-laws Don R. and Margaret Anderson. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center in Greg's name. Arrangements entrusted to Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary in Scottsdale, AZ.

