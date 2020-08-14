Elkins, Leann Leann Elkins age 62, of Scottsdale AZ, died Wednesday, August 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. Leann Christine Anderson was born December 27, 1957 in Omaha, NE to Don and Margaret Anderson. She graduated from Omaha Burke High School in 1976, and the University of Nebraska in 1980 as a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. On April 4, 1981 she was united in marriage to Greg Elkins in Blair, NE. Leann worked as a social worker and preschool teacher until 1985. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent countless hours volunteering at her children's schools and was an invaluable fund raiser for the Nebraska Children's Home. Hilton Head Island always held a special place in her heart, with many wonderful memories. You could always hear laughter coming from her kitchen while baking with her family during the holidays. She was a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs, a love she shared with Greg and their children. Her true passion was her family. She loved reading books to her grandchildren, going to concerts with her children, and dancing with her husband. Leann is survived by children, and grandchildren: son Jeff (Alison) Elkins Nina and Ava, Phoenix, AZ; son Dan (Amanda) Elkins Maddox and Houston, Decatur, AL; daughter Jenny (Josh) Cepek Lelia and Cash, Elkhorn, NE; daughter Nicky (Jeremy) Retzlaff Guhner and Miranda Omaha, NE; sister Brenda (Craig) Christiansen, Hilton Head Island, SC; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Leann was preceded in death by her husband, Greg Elkins, sister, Susan Seitz, father and mother, Don R. and Margaret Anderson, and father-in-law Harold Elkins. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leann's name are suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home Society, 4939 S 118th St. Omaha, NE 68137. Arrangements entrusted to Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary in Scottsdale.
