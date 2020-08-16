Emodi, Henry Onyechi February 25, 1959 - August 7, 2020 VISITATION: 46pm Friday, August 21, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 2423 Grant St, Omaha, NE 68111. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Saturday, August 22, at St. Benedict the Moor. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery, 7710 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124. A brief Reception for friends and family at St. Benedict the Moor follows Interment. Henry loved life and loved people. But most of all he loved God. May he Rest Peacefully in God's Perfect Love. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
