Engel, Joy E. August 21, 1938 - August 5, 2020 Joy was preceded in death by parents, Art Kauffman and Florence Frank; and daughter, Kathy Cappetta. She is survived by children, Rose Fromherz of San Diego, Mark Weedin (Kelly) of Seattle, Gene Hutson (Rhonda), Jax, FL, and Mark Phelps, VA; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; many beloved relatives and friends. Cremation only, No Services KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
