Erhart, Paul E.
Erhart, Paul E.

Erhart, Paul E.

Erhart, Paul E. January 9, 1928 - July 30, 2020 Survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn "Lyn" Erhart; children: Mark (Jenni) Erhart, Leigh Ann (Jim) Amerine, Mike (Kathe) Erhart, and Paula (Steve) Poppe; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other family. VIGIL SERVICE: Sunday, August 9, at 4:30pm, with VISITATION from 5-7pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church (100 9th Street Springfield, NE). MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, August 10, at 11am at the Church. Interment in Springfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

