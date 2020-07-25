Escamilla, Barbara J. September 30, 1942 - July 21, 2020 Survived by daughter, Heather Howard, and granddaughter, Kati Howard. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Judson Baptist Church, 8517 Park View Blvd, La Vista, NE 68128, on July 25th, at 2pm. Due to COVID-19, the family requests guests to wear a mask.
