Ewig, Amanda Joy (Connealy) "Mandy" Amanda Joy Connealy Ewig "Mandy" of Eden Prairie, MN was born on September 16, 1977 and passed away during a courageous battle against cancer on August 4, 2020. Mandy spent her formative years in Omaha, NE before moving with her family to Plymouth, MN in 1992. While in Omaha, Mandy was confirmed at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Her Nebraska roots ran deep and Mandy remained an engaged fan of all Husker sports, especially Big Red football and volleyball. Mandy was a proud graduate of Wayzata High School class of 1996. At WHS, she was a gifted softball pitcher earning numerous all-conference, all metro and all state awards. Mandy likely holds all WHS pitching records to this day with over 50 wins and over 500 strikeouts. Mandy then went on to become a proud graduate of St Cloud State University. While at SCSU, she made many friends - especially her roommate and lifelong best friend Jessica Wright. Mandy loved to travel and her trips included Europe, California, Arizona and numerous annual visits to her beloved Naples, FL with her family. Mandy loved the theater arts in Minneapolis and never missed a chance to see Les Miserables or Phantom of the Opera and most recently Hamilton. Mandy enjoyed a variety of music genres and was a big fan of the Dixie Chicks. Mandy worked energetically for several local companies over the years, most recently with Morrie's Automotive Group in the corporate office. The management at Morrie's were very supportive of Mandy during her two cancer battles and her family thanks them for their kindness. Mandy also spent a few years in the mortgage department at BMO Harris Bank where she met her future husband, Brett Ewig. They were married in a beautiful ceremony in Minneapolis in October of 2010. To this union were born two wonderful children - Hayley Amanda in 2012 and Carson Thomas in 2015. Mandy was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Richard Elston, of Omaha, NE; and by her paternal grandfather, Neil Connealy, of Tekamah, NE. Mandy is survived and will be deeply missed by the love of her life Brett Ewig; daughter, Hayley; and son, Carson. Also grieving are her proud parents, Michael and Lea Connealy of Wayzata, MN; brother, Clint Connealy of St. Louis Park, MN; sister, Paige Stevens (Shaun) of Coon Rapids, MN; nephews, Waylon Connealy and Shia Stevens. Mandy was proud to be an Ewig and will be deeply missed by Brett's parents, Paul and Joan Ewig of New Berlin, WI. The Ewig family also includes Brian, Trisha, Bennett and Lily Ewig of New Berlin, WI; and Brett's sister, Shelly Ewig Christian, husband Marc and daughter Billie of Ballwin, MO. Mandy is also survived by both her grandmothers, Elaine Elston of Omaha, NE and Joan Connealy of Tekamah, NE. In addition, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends are left to remember this beautiful child taken from us too soon. We are all fortunate to have had her in our life. A Private Family Only Service will be held in Minnesota and at a later date, safe from COVID, A Memorial Service will be held in Nebraska. We also wish to thank Brett's employer, Tradition Capital Bank, for all their constant support during this family ordeal. We also need to thank the nursing staff in the ICU at Methodist Hospital, especially Char, Jackie and Chaplain Janet as they helped our beloved Mandy through her final days. In lieu of flowers, anyone interested in a memorial for our dear Mandy, please consider either of the following: www.fireflysisterhood.org/donate or www.teamjackfoundation.org/mandy
