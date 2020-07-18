Ewing, Bette L. November 10, 1925 - July 12, 2020 Bette L. Ewing, age 94 of Omaha, NE passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living in Omaha. Bette LouElla was born November 10, 1925, in Cambridge, MN, to Helmer and Amy (Anderson) Lane. She grew up in Cambridge and also lived in Minneapolis, MN; South Sioux City, NE; and Seattle, WA. While in Seattle, she was employed by Boeing during World War II to help produce B-29 bombers. Her family lovingly called her "Rosie the Riveter" at times. During her time in Seattle she also met a military man by the name of Denzel Ewing. They were married on June 20, 1944, and moved to Onawa, IA, before moving and settling in Omaha. Bette worked a number of years in the food service department in the Omaha Public Schools. Aside from the demands of managing a household and raising five children, she spent time as a very accomplished seamstress sewing countless types of clothing and hundreds of blankets for Project Linus. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, reading, and tole painting. Preceding Bette in death were her parents, Helmer and Amy Lane; her husband, Denzel in 2008; sisters, Doris Madsen and Bonita Campion; a brother, Bud Lane; and son-in-law, Frank Ridenour. Those left cherishing her memory are her children, Gerri (Cindy) Ewing of Montgomery, TX; Tory (Jean) Ewing of Omaha, NE; Holly Ridenour of Orem, UT; Lane (Cindy) Ewing of Omaha, NE; and Alan (Cindy) Ewing of Bellevue, NE; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other family members. A VISITATION with family will take place from 1011am with a FUNERAL SERVICE starting at 11am on Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 17007 Q Street, in Omaha, NE. Burial: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park in Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family for designation later. Condolences may be left at hockenberryfamilycare.com. HOCKENBERRY FAMILY CARE FUNERAL HOME Atlantic, IA | (712) 243-4111
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.