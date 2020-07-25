Fagan, Kathy A. "Toby" May 29, 1951 - July 22, 2020 Age 69, of Norfolk. Kathleen passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence in Norfolk. Kathy was born on May 29, 1951 in Omaha, NE, to Lawrence and Dorothy (Bonenberger) Brau. She attended grade school at Blessed Sacrament in Omaha, and graduated from Marian High School in Omaha. She married Keith Fagan on April 4, 1969 in South Dakota and after marriage the couple lived in Omaha. They later moved to Norfolk in 1996 where she worked at Hobby Lobby in Norfolk for 20 years, retiring in April of 2020. She raised their 5 children and later enjoyed taking care of her 11 grandchildren. She enjoyed collecting frogs and especially spending time with family and friends. Survivors include her spouse, Keith Fagan of Norfolk; children: Kelly (Todd) Gammel of Omaha; Kip (Heidi Schreck) Fagan of Brooklyn, NY; Katy Fagan of Omaha; Kyle (Whitney) Fagan of Omaha; K.C. (Rachel) Fagan of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Dan Brau of Omaha, Cindy (Bob) Buresh of Omaha, Susie (Mike) Rankin of Omaha, and Patti Brau of Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Dorothy; three infant brothers; sister, Kris (Tim) Gilbert; and nephew, Timmy Gilbert. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a public celebration of life service for will be held at a future date in Omaha. A private family service will be held at 10am Tuesday, July 28, 2020, and the service can be viewed by the public on-line at https://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com/. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com. Stonacek Funeral Chapel 1200 N. 13th Street, Norfolk, NE | (402) 371-7676
