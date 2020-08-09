Feeney, John "Jack" A. January 27, 1950 - August 7, 2020 Preceded in death by his father, John E; mother, Antonette "Dolly"; and in-laws, Raymond and Henrietta Stickfort. Survived by his wife of 32 years, Letha; sister and brother-in-law, Debi and Greg Hartl; nephew, Greg A. (Mikayla) Hartl; aunt/Godmother, Elizabeth Marinkovich; brothers-in-law, Loren Stickfort and Lynn (Bev) Stickfort; sister-in-law, Leanne Coonley; nephews-in-law, Paul (Shelly), Brandon (Melissa), and Tony; long childhood friends, Alvin Flyr and Tom Coleman; and a host of other extended family and friends. Jack was a proud Marine Lance Corporal during Vietnam and a Retired Omaha Firefighter. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, August 14, at 10am. Please arrive by 930am at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com
