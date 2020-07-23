Fitzgerald, Annelie July 25, 1942 - July 21, 2020 Omaha - Preceded in death by grandson, Joshua. Survived by husband, Ed; sons, Mark (Jill) Mattox, Craig (Anngie) Mattox; grandchildren: Nathan, Payton, Haley, Caleb, Kyleigh; sister, Inge (Duaine) Hamling; family and friends. Service at a later date. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street (402) 496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
