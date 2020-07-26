Fletcher, Laurel E. October 23, 1924 - July 24, 2020 Laurel was a long time resident of Bennington, NE. He retired after 25 years at Western Electric. In 1975 he moved to Riverside Lakes, Waterloo, and 9 years later moved to Tucson, AZ. Laurel was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Darlene (Novotny); and son, Curtis. He was the last survivor of 8 children born to Will and Lillian Fletcher. Laurel is survived by his children, Ron Fletcher, Bill (Sharon) Fletcher, and Vicki (Sig) Hahn; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Tuesday, July 28, 11am, followed by Luncheon and Graveside Interment in Evergreen Memorial Park with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers donations in care of family for future designations. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
