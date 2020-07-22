Ford, Warren J. Age 86 - June 28, 2020 Survived by his wife, Bobbie of Moorhead, IA; children, Kathy Carr of Colorado, Brenda Ford of Lincoln NE, Ronald Ford and Warren Ford II (Shirley) all of Omaha, Kaye Conn (Kief) of Papillion NE, and Gerry Ford (Melissa) of Omaha. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, July 25, at Moorhead Community Center, Moorhead, Iowa. FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Woodbine, IA | 712-647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com
