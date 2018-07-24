Forney, Dean S., J.D. Oct 23, 1952 - Jul 18, 2018 Attorney and Winnebago Trial Judge ended his brain cancer journey leaving wife, Jane; daughter, Joey (Kent) Patterson; son, Austin (Anessa) Forney; granddaughter, Ally Jane Patterson; and many family and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, July 25, 10am, Roeder Mortuary Gretna. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for further designation. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

