Forst, Thomas Warner Jr. May 3, 1976 - July 26, 2020 Thomas Warner Forst, Jr. passed away peacefully in Dripping Springs, TX, on July 26, 2020. Tom was born May 3, 1976 in Omaha, NE, to Tom and Jill (Valy) Forst. Tom is survived by his mother, Jill Valy Forst; sisters, Kathryn Forst Grona (Trent) and Elizabeth Forst Nations (Justin); aunts, Laurie Forst Russell (Stuart), Susan Forst, Mary Lynn Forst (John Kruger); uncle, John Valy (Pam); nieces, Finley and Avery Grona; nephews, Ben and Eli Nations; cousins and many other family and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Tom Forst; grandparents, Janice and Frank Forst, Beverly McDavitt and Glen Valy. Tom spent his career in heavy equipment sales and was employed by Iron Planet at the time of his death. He loved his family and friends more than anything in the world. Tom was known for his big heart, loving smile and famous one liners. He would give you the shirt off his back and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Arrangements pending for funeral to be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha, NE.
