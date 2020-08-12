Forst, Thomas Warner, Jr. May 3, 1976 - July 26, 2020 Died in Dripping Springs, TX, on July 26, 2020. Graveside Services will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10am, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting memorials to Nebraska Roping Horse Association c/o Kathryn Grona, 159 Crampton Cove, Austin, TX 78737; American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674; or the charity of your choosing.
