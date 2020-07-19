Fortney, Deanne E. March 20, 1937 - July 17, 2020 Survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Fortney, Jr.; children, Kristina E. (Bob) Arteaga, Melissa A. (James) Troub, Jenifer L. Fortney; grandchildren, Sarah L. and Ryan C. Troub; brother, Meade O. (Lynne) Davis. A FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Wednsday, July 22 at 9am at St. Michael Lutheran Church. Interment Omaha National. Memorials to St. Michael Lutheran Church or Kountze Food Pantry. View the Service at www.stmichaellutheran.org John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
