Foss, Paul F. Age 86 - July 3, 2020 Died peacefully in AZ. Preceded in death by wife, Ruth; son-in-law, Barney Roberts. Survived by children, Mark (Catherine) Foss, Timothy (Lisa) Foss, Theresa Roberts; honorary daughter, Lorna (Rick) Stotz and their children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Emily (Damien) Harpel, Grayson Harpel, Ryan (Allie) Foss, Mabel Foss, Christopher (Sarah) Foss, Paul W. Foss, Jill Foss. Services Pending Summer of 2021.
