Fox, Donna J. February 15, 1929 - July 27, 2020 Age 91. Donna was born in Rock County, NE. She graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University and The University of Nebraska School of Nursing. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue and a member of Eastern Star Chapter #325. Preceded in death by husband, Ramon G. Fox; grandson, Curtis A. Fox; sister, Mildred Fry; brother, Louis Gilg. Survived by daughter, Becky Brantz (Gary) of Plano, TX; son, Mark of Bellevue; grandchildren, Anthony Catania (Dana) and Brian Fox (Nicole); great-grandchildren: Adrianna, Jacob and Kinley Rose; and many nieces and nephews. No Memorial Service at this time. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 1220 Bellevue Blvd South, Bellevue, NE 68005. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
