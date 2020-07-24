Frank, Melissa L. May 9, 1958 - July 18, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, July 27, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Visitation one hour prior to service at Forest Lawn. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha NE www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant a tree in memory of Melissa Frank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.