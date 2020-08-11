Frichot, Bert Charles September 27, 1940 - August 6, 2020 Bert Charles Frichot III went to be with our Lord August 6, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL, on September 27, 1940 to Bert Charles Frichot, Jr. and Berniece Dillon Frichot. After graduation from Cushing High School in Oklahoma in 1958, he attended college in Stillwater, OK, and later in Norman, OK. He graduated from OU with a Medical Degree in 1966. He served as a Captain in the 4th Army, 36th Infantry, 1st Battalion in Germany as Brigade Surgeon. He taught Dermatology at Creighton University in Omaha, NE, as an Associate Professor in the 70's as well as conducting research with the University of Nebraska. He had a private practice in Shawnee, OK, until 1986 when he joined Midwest Dermatology in Omaha, NE, retiring in 2012. He is survived by his wife, Joy Colleen Frichot; his son, Bert Charles Frichot IV and wife, Kim of Harrah, OK, their three children, Merrick, Travis, and Brooke; his daughter, Marie Ann Gossling and her husband John Gossling of Houston, TX, their six children, and grandchildren. While on this earth, Chuck had passions for photography, woodworking, beautiful cars, painting, and friends of Bill W. All who knew him will miss his unmistakable laugh. cfrichotOmaha@gmail.com
