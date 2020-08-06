Fritz, Shirley J. Age 75 Of Oakland, IA; formerly of Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Ernest Fritz. Survived by sons, Greg (Kim) Lang of Council Bluffs, IA; and Chris (Sara) Lang of Carlisle, IA; stepchildren: Chris Fritz of Omaha; Mary (John) Timms of Berthoud, CO; and Laura Fritz in Blair, NE; Mark Meier (Jennie) of Fremont, NE; sister, Bonnie Kardell of Avoca, IA; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, 6-8pm; FUNERAL: Saturday, 1pm, all at the funeral home. Interment: Prospect Hilll Condolences to and Live Stream available at reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
