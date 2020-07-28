Frost, Richard L February 24, 1932 - July 25, 2020 Survived by wife, Verma Frost; children: Victor Frost (Sandra), Tammy Magni (Rick), Patricia Leibert; bonus children: Terry Zahn Jr. (Jody), Pete Ledwell (Brenda), Jackie Liebl (D.J.); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by daughter, LeeAnne R. Frost. VISITATION from 10-11am Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Forest Lawn. SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
