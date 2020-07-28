Looking for a loved one?

Frost, Richard L
0 entries

Frost, Richard L

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Frost, Richard L February 24, 1932 - July 25, 2020 Survived by wife, Verma Frost; children: Victor Frost (Sandra), Tammy Magni (Rick), Patricia Leibert; bonus children: Terry Zahn Jr. (Jody), Pete Ledwell (Brenda), Jackie Liebl (D.J.); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by daughter, LeeAnne R. Frost. VISITATION from 10-11am Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Forest Lawn. SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Frost as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News