Fry, Ronald Craig August 26, 1955 - July 26, 2020 Age 64 years old. Born in Neligh, Nebraska. Preceded in death by parents: Loren and Hope (Parker) Fry; brother-in-law, Jerry Bauer. Survived by his loving and caring wife, Julie Fry; sons, Tyler of Chicago, IL; Kyle and Matthew Fry of Omaha; stepdaughters, Katlin (David) Ozinga of Pasadena, CA; Lisa Hernandez of Bennington, NE; Rachel Kinnison of Bennington, NE; Nicole Kinnison (Frank Hiffernan) of Cowpens, SC; his step-grandchildren include Wyatt, Elle, Benny and Frances Joy; and sister, Deb Bauer of Omaha, NE. Craig graduated and received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with his undergrad in Accounting before becoming a partner at his firm Abrahams, Kaslow & Cassman, Attorneys at Law LLP. Craig was a devoted Nebraska Husker Fan and also enjoyed basketball, tennis, golf and taking trips to ski in the mountains. He had a love for live music and going to concerts. My husband Craig loved his home on the lake and boating was his passion. Craig was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to everyone who knew him and will be missed by all of us and live on in our hearts forever. A private family service will be held with further notice by Julie Fry. Memorials may be made to: University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law. UNIV.OF.NEBR.FBOCOLLEGEOFLAW. Crosby Burket Swanson Golden 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 www.crosby-burket.com
