Fucinaro, Mary Frances February 28, 1924 - July 31, 2020 Mary Frances Fucinaro, age 96, of Omaha passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 31, 2020, surrounded by her family who loved her dearly. Preceded in death by husband, Don Fucinaro; parents, Frances and John Battiato; and brothers, Russell and Charles. Survived by brothers, John Jr., and Father Ron Battiato; daughters, Ann Hewitt (Scott), and Donna Upton (Tom); sons, Mike, Ron (Diane), and Dan; grandchildren: Caleb, Nathan, Sarah, Rachel (Leno), Ryan (Jade), Derek, Clay, and Marissa (Alex); great-grandchildren, Alex and Lucas; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary was born in Fremont, NE. She was the only daughter of John and Frances Battiato with 4 brothers Russell, Charles, John Jr., and Ron. Her father was the founder of Battiato Shoe Repair, still a thriving business two generations later. Mary excelled in school, especially in typing and shorthand, graduating from Fremont High School in 1942. She did secretarial work for companies in Fremont, Omaha, and for one summer in Long Beach, CA. Mary met the love of her life and future husband Don Fucinaro at a dance in Omaha in the mid-1950s. Mary and Don married on November 19, 1957 at St Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and settled in Ralston, NE. Don later would become the co-owner of Fucinaro Excavating Company with his brother Tony. Mary and Don raised five childrenAnn, Mike, Ron, Donna and Dan. They taught their children the values of hard work, respect for others, and brought them up in their Catholic faith. Mary loved to sew, crochet, cook and read. She worked hard to keep her house ever spotless. Family was everything for Mary and Don. They put their children above themselves, nurturing their learning and encouraging their hobbies. Mary's and Don's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were their absolute joy. After the death of Don in 2008, Mary continued to live in her Ralston house until 2017. She then moved to Fountain View Assisted Living for three years, making deep friendships with her fellow residents as well as with the nurses and staff. Following various health issues, Mary spent her last few months at Josie Harper Hospice House where she was cared for with great compassion and kindness. Mary was loved by her family, her friends, and all who assisted her in her health needs. She will be forever missed and forever loved. VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, August 5th from 4pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 6th at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" St. in Ralston. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Gerald Catholic Church in Ralston or St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page. The family kindly requests masks and distancing for everyone's safety. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.