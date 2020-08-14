Funk, Marla M. (Adams) March 18, 1936 - August 11, 2020 Marla M. Funk (Adams), 84, of Omaha, NE, passed away on August 11, 2020 in Omaha. Marla Mae Adams was born in Manhattan, MT to Victor and Helen Adams on March 18, 1936. Marla was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Gwen Sherall; and her niece, Nicola. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harvey; daughters, Brenda (Jay), Rhonda (Joe), Ginger (Ken); grandchildren, Bryan (Erika), Chris (Stephanie), Dylan (Stephanie), and Kailey; great-grandchildren: Josh, Amy, Emma, Ainsley, and Brody; nephew, Rick (Janice); and niece, Kathy (Pat). A private family service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, at 2:30pm at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak & Cutler. This service will be live broadcast for all of her family and friends around the country to celebrate her life. To access the live webcast please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the View Live Cast Service button. Memorials may be given in her name to the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation at www.yelloswtonefoundation.org. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
