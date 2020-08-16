Gagliola, Shirley A. (nee Sullivan) August 18, 1936 - August 12, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents; and 5 brothers. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Tony; children, Rich, Elaine, Jim, Kathy; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty; brother, Bruce; and many nieces and nephews. Shirley lived life to the fullest and loved unconditionally. She loved to travel, gamble at the casino, and watch Wheel of Fortune. She laughed often, danced and welcomed everyone with a hug. Her family was the joy of her life. No Services planned. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 - Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
